BTS’ V solo song Love Me Again debuts on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ V has entered Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second time as a solo artist. For the week, V’s new solo pre-release track Love Me Again debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 – ranking, which is one of the most popular songs in the United States at No.96. Love Me Again is V’s second solo song to enter the chart following his Our Beloved Summer OST track Christmas Tree, which debuted at No.79 last year.

Meanwhile, V’s other pre-release track Rainy Days debuted at No.18 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100. Love Me Again also debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart No.3 on the main Digital Song Sales Chart, and No.8 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No.16 on the Global 200.

Finally, V re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No.30 marking his second non-consecutive week on the chart.

V also recently released a teaser for his upcoming song Blue, which is part of the solo album. This teaser has heightened fans' anticipation and excitement towards the album. Layover will feature a total of 5 songs along with a bonus track. V also recently released a teaser for his upcoming song Blue, which is part of the solo album. This teaser has heightened fans' anticipation and excitement towards the album. Layover will feature a total of 5 songs along with a bonus track. Additionally, V will officially re-release Scenery, Winter Flower, and Winter Bear as part of his promotional schedule, making them available on all streaming platforms.

