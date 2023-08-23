BTS' V makes appearance at a CELINE event in Japan, video goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V makes appearance at a CELINE event in Japan

After his appearance at a CELINE event in Japan, BTS' V showcased his unreal visuals and influence. Ever since he became the ambassador for CELINE, V has showcased why he is the perfect person to represent the brand. V left Korea to go on an overseas schedule in Japan. Of course, the idol looked perfect and extremely handsome as he greeted all the reporters. Many assumed that, like fellow CELINE ambassador Park Bo Gum, he was going to an event with the brand.

As soon as the news spread, crowds started gathering to make sure they got the perfect spot to see the idol. It meant that when V finally made an appearance, he was treated to so many fans sharing their love for him.

Videos from other angles showed that V noticed all the fans and made sure to greet them all, even if they were standing away from the store. As he walked past the fans, he made sure to greet them all with a huge smile on his face.

V's entrance, the iol not only showcased the idol's dazzling visuals but also the true extent of his influence and popularity. V's impact worldwide never ceases to shock fans. Even before anything was confirmed, fans were gathering to see V, and the crowd's reaction showed how loved the idol was.

