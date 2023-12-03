BTS gets SPECIAL mention in Michael Jackson documentary Thriller 40, everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring BTS and Michael Jackson

BTS, the Korean boy band has taken the world by storm over the years. Also known as Bangtan Boys, BTS is hogging headlines as it got a special mention in Michael Jackson's documentary, Thriller 40. The documentary of the legendary pop star was released on the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackon and traces the impact of his music on new artists, including BTS.

The clip of BTS' special mention in Thriller 40 is viral and fans couldn't stop themselves from celebrating this milestone. In the viral clip, Michael Jackson's choreography is being compared with BTS'. The segment of the documentary mentioned, "Every move they do is all Michael Jackson."

Watch the clip here:

Fans celebrate as BTS gets special mention in Thriller 40

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions and applauded BTS. One fan wrote, "So proud of them!! This is amazing." Yet another fan wrote, "I learned a lot about BTS and MJ's influence on them. Great."

"BTS doing big things," wrote the third one.

About BTS

Formed in 2010, BTS is a group of seven artists—V, Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin. The band is currently on a break and is focusing on their projects. All the seven boys made their solo debut this year. In 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook had been enlisted to join the military service.

Sharing the news, the agency released a statement that read, "The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in the due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return."

