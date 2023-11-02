BTS' Jungkook reveals the reason why he didn't originally like his new song Standing Next To You

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. In an interview with PICKCON, he revealed a few interesting things about his upcoming album. In the interview, the maknae of the group said that he was surprised about the initial reaction to the song Standing Next To You. He mentioned, "Let me tell you when I first heard this song. After Andrew and I finished recording Seven, he played this song again. I wasn't immediately drawn to the song, but there was a grandeur to it when I heard it."

He also added "There was no choreography or performance at that point. But when I realised that it would be really cool to do something onstage I just kind of came up with these drawings. So, I think it's a very appropriate song for the title of this Golden album".

Recently, Jungkook released his two new remixes of his songs Seven, featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow in the much-anticipated album Golden. Jungkook’s upcoming solo album “GOLDEN,” is scheduled to be released on November 3. He dropped the teaser of song Standing Next To You from his album Golden.

Jungkook made a surprise appearance in Jimin's Watch Along Live which he held for the fans for his new documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary. The duo had banter and fun along with their fans. The video of them viral within no time. The maknae of BTS made his debut as a solo artist with the single Seven featuring Latto and has topped the global music charts. His last release was 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

