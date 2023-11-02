Boys over Flowers actress Lee Si Young faces serious health issue while hiking, posts pics on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM South Korean actress Lee Si Young

South Korean actress Lee Si Young recently uploaded a photo of herself after she had fainted from hiking in the Himalayan mountains. In the post, she reveals the grueling difficulties she has faced while hiking. In the post, along with a picture of herself lying on the bed, she wrote in the caption, "The Himalayas just as beautiful as pictures and not happy...Of course, the end of this journey will be more beautiful because of this hardship, but day by day we are all persevering and learning to live."

Three of our team members who couldn't breathe without oxygen when oxygen went down to 50 floors couldn't be together until the end, but we were together with our hearts...I heard and learned that it is scary to have alpine disease. It's the Himalayas, where you get what you work hard for", she added.

As soon as she posted, fans flooded the comment section to express their concern for the Boys Over Flowers actress. One user wrote, "Incredible all of you. You are so amazing. Just to be there is a huge achievement, 1000s each tear try and cannot go. Enjoy the little things and treasure these memories". Another user said, "You are so awesome sis!!! Respect."

Thankfully, Lee Si Young seems to have recovered, as she has since uploaded new photos of her journey.

For the unversed, Lee Si-young is a South Korean actress and former amateur boxer. She made her acting debut in 2008 in a guest appearance on season 3 of the Super Action TV potential Urban Legends Deja Vu, followed by the historical drama The Kingdom of The Winds. She has worked in other popular dramas including Playful Kiss, Wild Romance, Risky Romance, My Beautiful Bride, and The Guardians. She was recently seen in the first part of Sweet Home and will be seen in the upcoming second season of the series. Apart from her work, She got married in September 2017 and gave birth to the couple's first child on January 7, 2018.

