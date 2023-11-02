BLACKPINK's Lisa's Crazy Horse performance creates controversy, luxury brands delete pictures with idol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's LISA

BLACKPINK Lisa is facing fresh criticism from the netizens. The much-talked-about performance at the Crazy Horse Paris, which is basically a cabaret known for its nude stage shows has sparked a fresh controversy. According to reports, the CEO of BVLGARI has deleted pictures of himself and LISA. Luxury brands including CELINE and BVLGARI accounts in China have hidden or deleted all posts of Lisa. This might be due to Chinese sentiments towards Lisa. The K-pop idol is facing a massive backlash due to her performance, and the Chinese market raked up over 21%. Interestingly, BVLGARI is part of LVMH, which is owned by the family of Lisa's rumored boyfriend FrédéricArnault.

In addition, recently it was reported that Lisa's Weibo account had been terminated in the wake of the performance. Several prominent Chinese celebrities are also said to be facing consequences for attending the performance.

Lisa had also shared pictures from her Crazy Horse performance on social media. In the photos, Lisa shows off her sultry side while being in lingerie. Although all her outfits aren't nearly the strip show that some fans had originally feared. Her post garnered disappointment from her fans in her decision to share such photos to accusations that she should pursue a career in stripping. Some even questioned her status within K-Pop and compared her to a showgirl. However, international fans supported her and expressed positive sentiments about her performance.

Apart from this, BLACKPINK recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in September. The K-pop girl group also recently released a song titled Ready for Love, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom. Blackpink is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018.

