BTS Jimin and Jungkook's hardcore training in the military | See Pics

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. Despite the whole band serving the military service, the members are still missed by their fans and always try to get the latest updates from the camp.Recently, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook who are enrolled as companion soldiers in the military, have commenced their rigorous boot camp training. Pictures from the camp are now going viral on social media.

Fans felt nostalgic seeing the duo working together in the camp. As Companion Soldiers, Jungkook and Jimin opted for the buddy system, allowing them to undergo basic training together at the same centre.

The Golden maknae of BTS has added another feather to its cap, by bagging the number one position at Billboard with the digital single Standing Next To You from his debut album Golden. This has surpassed Taylor Swift's recent chart-topper, 'You're Losing Me,' and runner-up Jack Harlow's 'Lovin' on Me.'

Jimin on the other hand is rising high with his recently released single Closer. The track is making waves across the globe and has dethroned all the rivals to top the songs' charts in major markets like the US, Japan, Germany and France and over 85 countries.

