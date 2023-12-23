Shark Tank India 3 promo: New season to feature Namita Thapar, Ronnie Screwvala among 10 other Sharks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shark Tank India 3 will commence on January 22, 2024.

Shark Tank India is all set to return with the third edition in January 2024. A month ahead of its start, the makers of the show have unveiled a new promo on its official social media accounts. The upcoming season will feature the maximum number of Sharks, which include many new faces such as Ronnie Screwvala. The makers have also unveiled the release date along with the new promo.

About the new promo

The promo starts with a young man leaving his corporate job and embarking on a new journey by entering the world of start-ups.

The complete staff of his corporate company bid him an emotional goodbye including his seniors. He then leaves with his partner in a new business in a car, which has the label 'Just Founded' on the back.

Later in the promo, the contestant along with his partner are seen entering the Shark Tank and facing the Sharks. The promo ends with the release date of Season 3.

Watch the promo

In the caption, the makers wrote, ''''#ThankYouBoss. Shark Tank India Season 3, streaming from 22nd January on Sony LIV.''

About the Sharks in Season 3

In the third edition of Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta (Boat), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (Car Dekho), Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms), Azhar Iqubal (InShorts), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Radhika Gupta (MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund) and Ronnie Screwvala (UpGrad) will be seen as the Sharks.

The show will be hosted stand-up comedian, actor Rahul Dua.

