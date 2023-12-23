Salaar: Meet Sriya Reddy who AMAZED audiences as Radha Rama in Prabhas-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sriya Reddy is the daughter of former cricketer Bharath Reddy.

Salaar part One: Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran inthe lead roles, was released in cinemas on Friday, December 22. Both the male lead actors have captivated mostly positive responses from the audiences, who watched the film on the first day. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the film, however, there is another actress in Salaar, who took all the limelight.

Not many know that, Salaar is the comeback movie for Sriya after a long hiatus of nearly 10 years, which she took to focus more on her personal life.

In the film Salaar, Sriya plays the role of Radha Rama, who is the sister of Varadharaja (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

Who is Sriya Reddy?

The 41-year-old actress is a popular name in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Her father, Bharath Reddy, was a professional cricketer. Sriya made her acting debut with a Tamil-language film Samurai wherein she had a special appearance. Her next flick was the 2003 release titled Appudappudu, which was a Telugu-language romantic drama.

Also Read: Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas-starrer OUTSHINES Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, opens to Rs 95 cr in India

On the personal front, she married film producer-actor Vikram Krishna Reddy aka Ajay in 2008. After her marriage, she took a 10-year-long hiatus from acting and returned in 2018 with Sometimes (Sila Samayangalil in Tamil), written and directed by Priyadarshan.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with Prabhas in the film.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monaz Mevawalla REVEALS when Dayaben will return to show

Latest Entertainment News