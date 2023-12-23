Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas-starrer OUTSHINES Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, opens to Rs 95 cr in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar is competing with SRK's Dunki in cinemas.

After the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas is back with a bang. His latest offering Salaar Part One: Ceasefire was released in cinemas on December 22. Apart from the Southern India region, the film is facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar has collected a massive Rs 95 crore nett including all the dubbed version on its opening day. On the other hand, SRK's film, which was released a day earlier than Salaar minted just Rs 29.2 crore on its Day 1.

Salaar's earned Rs 95 crore nett in India on Friday, with a major contribution coming from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions.

Check out how much Salaar earned from different regions of Southern India.

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana - Rs 70 crore

Karnataka - Rs 12 crore

Kerala - Rs 5 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs 4.5 crore

Rest of India - Rs 20.5

Not only this, the Telugu version of Salaar had an overall 88.93 percent occupancy on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with Prabhas in the film.

Craze around the film was so high among Prabhas' fans that the Telangana governmentallowed the early screenings of the film, by approving movie shows as early as 1 am. Not only this, the state government has also allowed the film's makers to hike the ticket fees as well.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

