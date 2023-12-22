Hit or Flop? Check out Public Review of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki is SRK's third release of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering and his third release of 2023 Dunki is out in cinemas. Fans were eagerly waiting for December 21 and the makers organised an early show at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy movie theatre for 5:55 am, anticipating the craze around the film. India TV journalist Namrata Dubey was present outside the theatre to know the first-hand review of the moviegoers, who watched the film before anyone else. All the people, who came out of the theatre after watching the film, praised Shah Rukh Khan's acting and Rajkumar Hirani's direction.

Watch the full video of Dunki Public Review:

Dunki Review

In her review for Dunki, Sakshi Verma wrote, ''Dunki is a fine watch movie with a lower repeat value. Rajkumar Hirani is back on silver screens after five years and does not disappoint you, this time too. Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's film can be a good end for 2023.''

Twitter Review

Several fans have reviewed the film on X (formerly Twitter) wherein one user wrote, ''1st half done. #Dunki is an emotional roller coaster. You laugh & cry at the same time. #Vickykaushal will be remembered and yes ‘Hardy namuna nahin hain'.''

About the film

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

