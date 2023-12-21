SHOCKING! Ankita Lokhande asks for divorce from Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain go through emotional turmoil

In a shocking update, Ankita Lokhande asks her husband Vicky Jain for a divorce. For those who do not follow the reality show, the celebrity couple entered Bigg Boss 17 together and is going through a rough patch in their relationship. The tension between them recently fueled up after Jain opened up about being married to her.

The update was shared on X by the #BiggBoss_Tak handle. It all started when the new wild card contestant Ayesha Khan asked Vicky Jain about married life. In a conversation with Ayesha, Jain said, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ayesha, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, then said she would only get married for her father. Ankita Lokhande, who was listening to the conversation, replied to her husband and said, "If your suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you."

The TV star continued and said to Ayesha, "Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I really want. I feel dominated by him at times."

Soon after the update went viral, the Bigg Boss audience gathered to react to it. One user wrote, "The emotional turmoil between Ankita and Vicky adds suspense to the show, leaving viewers curious about the fate of their relationship. The dynamics in the house are definitely heating up." Yet another user wrote, "Bigboss destroyed their relationship." "No couple should do this show if they want their relationship to survive," the third one wrote.

Earlier, Vicky Jain called his wife Ankita an investment, which triggered a backlash on social media.

