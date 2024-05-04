Karnataka: Youth arrested for impregnating minor girl in Hubballi, BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A youth was arrested for allegedly impregnating a minor girl in Karnataka’s Hubballi, the police said on Saturday (May 4). The hospital authorities informed the police as soon as the matter of her being pregnant came to light, following which the victim’s mother lodged a complaint, they added. The youth had allegedly threatened the mother of dire consequences if a complaint is lodged. The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the incident and alleged that young girls and women had no protection in the state.

The locals also staged a protest demanding stringent action against the accused who in the case is a Dalit, the police said.

What did the mother of the victim say?

According to the police, the victim’s mother alleged in her complaint that the accused was known to her daughter and that she had fallen in love with him.

“The accused forced my daughter to have a physical relationship and impregnated her,” the victim's mother said.

Renuka Sukumar, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad said that they received an MLC (Medico Legal Case) from the hospital about a minor girl being pregnant. So, immediately, a case was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the accused was immediately arrested.

BJP slams government

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the incident and said that “there is no protection for Hindu young women and girls in Hubballi”.

"Hindu young women are today victims of the mistake of giving power to terrorists, rapists, fanatic Jhihadists called brothers @INCKarnataka like the Kerala files," the party alleged in the X post.

Citing the recent murder case of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath's 23-year-old daughter Neha, who was stabbed to death inside her college campus in Hubballi, the BJP attacked the state government over the investigation in the case.

The case is being probed by the State's Criminal Investigation Department.

"While Neha's murder case in Hubballi is still pending, another inhumane incident has made Kannadigas to lower their heads. If they @siddaramaiah and @Dr Parameshwara (Home Minister) do not crush the bigots immediately, the Hindus will destroy the government," the BJP said in the post.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM over Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case