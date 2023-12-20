Bigg Boss 17: Korean singer Aoora's family upset with makers over 'mistreatment' in the reality show

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Korean singer Aoora entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild-card contestant

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Popular Korean singer Aoora recently entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. His family has now expressed displeasure with the makers over mocking him and taking advantage of the singer's 'kindness and innocence.'

#BiggBoss_Tak, X handle that shares regular updates about the show, dropped Aoora's family statement on the platform. The statement stated that they were upset with the makers.

Aoora's family releases a statement

"As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. We firmly believe good vibes and love transcend language barriers. He has been trying to connect with everyone, understand them, and learn more. It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery. We are also upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show? we strongly feel that he is more entertaining and interesting than many others inside the house," the statement read.

Take a look at the tweet here:

After the statement went viral, Bigg Boss followers reacted and backed the singer. One user wrote, "Sending love and support to Aoora and his family. It's disheartening to see language barriers leading to mockery. Hoping for more screen time for him to showcase his true self and talents." Another user wrote, "No doubt aoora apne country me thik thak hoga but yha lake kya fayda usko 80 percent se jyada game smjh hi nhi aata... Mujhe to wo dikhhta bhi nhi h jldi."

"He should not have gone to the show knowing he has a language barrier," wrote the third one.

