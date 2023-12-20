Jackie Shroff named 'The Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2023 by PETA India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is often known for his philanthropic stance. During his public appearances, he is often seen with a sapling in his hands, promoting afforestation. Not to forget how he always gifts a plant to anyone he meets, because he believes an oxygen source is the best present mankind can get. However, not many know that he is also an ardent follower of a healthy lifestyle and being a vegetarian. For this, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has awarded him with the title of 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2023. To win this title, he left behind John Abraham and Anushka Sharma.

On winning the title after getting a maximum number of votes, Jackie said, ''I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been a welcomed choice I made. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgment for the same only makes me feel very humbled. I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived and this award only validates that I am on the right path.''

Check out the post shared by Jackie Shroff:

Jackie Shroff on the work front

The 66-year-old actor has several film projects in his kitty including Tarun Mansukhani's directorial Housefull 5. The film will also star Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, and Dharmendra in key roles. Another big project in his hands is Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day next year.

Apart from these, he will also be seen in Two Zero One Four, Firrkie, Zameer and Rocky the Slave, among others.

