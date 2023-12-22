Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 knocked out of Oscar race, Academy shortlists films in multiple categories

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 2018 is the only Malayalam film to enter Rs 200 crore club

2018: Everyone, India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category, has been knocked out of the race. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the survival drama flick was a huge commercial success. 2018 became the first Malayalam to enter the coveted Rs 200 club.

The film 2018 was selected from among the 22 shortlisted films including Gadar 2, The Kerala Story and Vaalvi among others, to represent India at the upcoming Oscars. Every year, the Film Federation of India forms an Oscar selection committee, which aims to select a film from diverse industries to represent India at the global stage.

Director's reaction after 2018 knocked out of the race

Jude Antony Joseph, the director of the film, shared a long emotional note on his social media account. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, ''Greetings, everyone. The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film “2018- Everyone Is A Hero” did not secure a spot among the final 15 films out of the 88 international language films from across the globe. I sincerely apologize to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all. Nevertheless, the opportunity to represent India in this competition has been a dream-like journey that I will cherish for a lifetime. Being the highest-grossing film and the official Indian entry to the Oscars is a rare achievement in any filmmaker’s career.''

Expressing his gratitude and thanking the crew of 2018, he wrote, ''I am grateful to God for choosing me for this extraordinary journey. My heartfelt thanks go to the producers, technicians, artists, and the audience for their tremendous support for our film. A special expression of gratitude to the Film Federation Of India, particularly Sir Ravi Kottarakkara, for their boundless support, love, and for selecting our film as India’s official entry.''

About the film

2018: Everyone Is A Hero is one of the highest grossing Malayalam film ever and during its theatrical run it competed with Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph, ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’ is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film is also available to stream on Sony LIV. The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

