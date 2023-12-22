Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by former assistant: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vin Diesel

Hollywood star Vin Diesel looks like is in troubled waters. The actor has reportedly been accused of sexual assault by a former assistant in a lawsuit which was filed recently. The incident happened during the filming of Fast Five in 2010. According to reports, Asta Jonasson, the former assistant will be suing the actor, his production company and his sister who currently works as the president of One Race Productions for alleged gender-based discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

As per the details revealed in the lawsuit, the assistant was terminated hours after the alleged assault by Diesel and then followed up by a call from his sister Samantha Vincent, who terminated her employment even though she had received praise for her work.

Vin Diesel is an actor and producer and one of the world's highest-grossing actors. He is best known for playing the role of Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel began writing, directing and starring in his short film Multi-Facial and his debut feature Strays.

For the unversed, Vin Diesel is the founder of One Race Films, where he has also served as a producer or executive producer for his star vehicles. Diesel also founded the record label Racetrack Records and video game developer Tigon Studios.

