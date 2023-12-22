Friday, December 22, 2023
     
Dunki Box Office Collection Report: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints THIS much on Day 1

Know how much Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki earned on day one. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover along others.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2023 7:32 IST
Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Dunki has finally been released in theatres, sending the fans into a frenzy with brilliant acting skills and story. The film is off to a good start at the domestic box office. According to a Sacnilk report, Dunki earned Rs 30 crore in India on its first day for all languages. The film had an overall 29.94% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. Soon after the film's release, fans flooded the social media with their reviews and celebrations.  The excitement was such that, more than 50 feet cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan had been installed and festivities went on for a long.

After seeing the kind of love that the fans have given to the songs and trailer of the film, it would not be wrong to say that this film of King Khan is making waves across India.  King Khan's film received a standing ovation during the Censor Board screening held at Vox Cinemas in UAE even before its release.

Shah Rukh Khan had its first show at 5:55 AM at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy. The special screening is being organised by SRK's fan club, SRK Universe, the same club that organised the early morning screenings for both Jawan and Pathaan at the same theatre.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. 

