Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets haircut from THIS contestant | Watch

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day with major twists and turns. The audience is now curious about the relationship developing between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. As evident as it is, Ayesha Khan is not upset as she seems to be with Munawar. A video is now going viral on social media in which it can be seen Munawar getting a haircut from Ayesha Khan. As soon as the video went viral, users flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "Yeh sirf Munawar k baal hi nai...Balki audience ka bhi kaat gai..". Another user wrote, "What's wrong with Munna? Very disappointing".

Contestant and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's revelation about a few details of their relationship is now going viral on social media.

Recently a video of Munawar's girlfriend Nazila's video went viral on social media. Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, already took both the internet and the house by surprise, after she entered the reality show. She posted a cryptic note on Instagram, "One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. Nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be the reality will take you by surprise.Upon her entry into Salman Khan's reality show, Ayesha Khan levelled multiple allegations against the comedian and accused him of double-dating. But this is not it, the story got interesting after Faruqui admitted to 'breaking' her heart'.

