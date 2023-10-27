BIGHIT Music announces BTS Jungkook's collaboration with David Guetta and MK

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS maknae Jungkook

BIGHIT Music announced that Jungkook would be releasing his two new remixes of his songs Seven, featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow in the much-anticipated album Golden. The agency took to WeVerse to announce this exciting news to the fans. The agency said, "Hello, This is BIGHIT Music. Thank you or your great anticipation for Jung Kook’s upcoming solo album “GOLDEN,” scheduled to be released on November 3. Prior to the release of “GOLDEN,” we would like to unveil the remix versions of “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Jung Kook’s digital singles which will also be part of the album. We hope you enjoy these remix tracks as you eagerly await the release of “GOLDEN.”

1. Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta Remix

This remix, skillfully crafted by the French DJ and producer David Guetta, transforms the original track into an electrifying electronic dance genre. It accentuates the song's energy with rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody.

2. 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix

This remix is a reinterpretation of the original track in the danceable house genre. Produced by Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen), it captivates listeners with its catchy and repetitive sound.

Release Date: Monday, October 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM (KST) Thank you.

Recently, Jungkook made a surprise appearance in Jimin's watch along live which he held for the fans for his new documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary. The duo had banter and fun along with their fans. The video of them viral within no time. The maknae of BTS made his debut as a solo artist with the single Seven featuring Latto and has topped the global music charts. His last release was 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

