Kangana Ranaut to star in a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi, confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3

Good news for the fans of Kangana Ranaut. The actress has always stepped out of her comfort zone when it comes to playing various characters in the film. Her best performance to date is Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel has been loved equally by fans and critics. Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview gave an update about her upcoming films.

Kangana Ranaut confirms upcoming projects

In a conversation with IMDb India, the actress opened up about her upcoming projects. She said, "Well I have a couple of projects lined up. I'm starting a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi and a film called Noti Binodni is also going on the floor. And another film called Tanu Weds Manu 3, that's one we're starting. So there are a couple of things that are lined up".

Kangana Ranaut on working with Aanand L.Rai

She also added "I would want to work with Aanand L.Rai again, who did Tanu Weds Manu Returns. I don't get too many comedies. I was telling sir that for me, it was never like a film, it was a picnic that I was a part of. And all my films are so intense, always so intense. I just kind of need a break, probably that's why".

The details about the casting and plot of Tanu Weds Manu is under wraps. Tanu Weds Manu Returns was released in 2015. The film featured R. Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar and Eijaz Khan among others. Kangana Ranaut's latest film Tejas was released. It tells the story of an Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill is on a mission to rescue hostages from terrorists. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film also stars Anshul Chauhan and Veenah Nair.

