Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's co-star in towel scene Michelle Lee REVEALS challenges while shooting fight sequence

Tiger 3 movie trailer was unveiled by its makers a couple of days back. Ever since the highly-awaited Tiger 3 trailer of 2023 was released, it has been captivating headlines for several reasons. One such reason was Katrina Kaif's action sequence in towel. In the scene, the Michelle Lee actor is seen fighting another lady in a towel, without letting their towels slip down. Now, Katrina kaif's co-star from the scene, Michelle Lee, has come forward and revealed about the challenges they faced while filming the scene.

Earlier, Michelle Lee took to her Instagram handle and re-shared the scene from the trailer and expressed her excitement. ''I can’t wait to see this action packed epic movie. You know how Bollywood does it- go big or go home. I predict this is going to have outrageous and insane action and if so I’ll love every minute of it. Can’t wait!!!'' she wrote along with the clip.

Talking about the sequence, Michelle has now opened about shooting it with Katrina and made several interesting revelations. ''I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practiced the fight for a couple of weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film.''

''Katrina Kaif was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat,'' she added

Speaking on the challenges they both faced while shooting the towel scene and how they overcomed it, Michelle said, ''One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot.''

About Tiger 3 Movie

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, reprising their role of Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya.

Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film while the supporting cast includes Riddhi Dogra, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, and Vishal Jethwa.

The film will be based on the events after Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan. It is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore. Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali, November 12.

