PM Modi EXCLUSIVE: Why is BJP eyeing 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' in Lok Sabha polls? PM explains amid Oppn criticism

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an Exclusive interview to India TV, on Monday (May 13) explained why he coined the slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar", and also spoke on wide range of issues related to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The Prime Minister said that the Opposition which is practicing "negative politics" should get be punished and ought to be reduced (in numbers) further from where they are at present in the Parliament.

PM Modi said that the NDA plus was already 400 in the Parliament between 2019 and 2024 and he gave the slogan to cross the 400 mark in this election.

"We are already 400 between 2019 and 2024. NDA and NDA plus has been 400 in the Parliament. When a child scores 95 in exam, parents ask for 99, 100. I am also saying when we are 400, cross 400. There is so much of negativity in the Opposition that they should also get punishment. They should come down from where they are so that they know that the Opposition too has a constructive role and they have to contribute positively in the welfare of nation. Those who boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building, those who constantly abused the army, those who criticised the Supreme Court, those who restricted the media, the people of the country watch such things. The country can never accept such negative thinking," PM Modi said.

PM steps up attack on Congress

Upping the ante on Congress, he said that Congress is full of negativity.

"The top most advisor of Congress party for 30 years they have decided to remove Ram temple once they come to power. Congress is full of negativity. They divided the nation. They reversed the Supreme Court judgment on Shahbano and triple talaq remained," he added while stepping up the attack on Opposition.

PM Modi on reservation

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Congress and opposition are attempting to undermine SC-ST and OBC reservations. He further assured that it is Modi's guarantee that the reservation will never be compromised. PM Modi also criticised Lalu Yadav, referring to him as a prisoner and a criminal who, upon release from jail, promised full reservation to Muslims. He questioned the extent of the hunger for power driving such statements.

