Ranveer Singh trolled BRUTALLY after he described his first meetings with Anushka and Deepika | Video

Ever since the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 aired online, guests Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been making all the headlines. On the episode, Ranveer and Deepika talked about how the two fell in love with each other and how it all started. While many of their fans were in awe of the duo, some netizens are now trolling Ranveer for 'recreating' his own story about his first meeting with ex-beau Anushka Sharma. A similar story was narrated by the actor in an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2011.

A X (formerly Twitter) user shared a mashup video on the platform from both episodes where Ranveer can be seen explaining how he met Anushka after watching her film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Deepika after watching her 2013 release Cocktail. For both the meetings, Ranveer mentioned ''huge opulent doors'' in his narration, which opened in a way giving way to the wind that blew on his face, following which he got the first glimpse of the actress in each story.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens reaction to the viral video

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, netizens started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Cheeky ye konsa script hai har jagah same.'' Another user wrote, ''Their aim is not to gossib amongst themselves, Their shows aim is that we gossib about them, we give them attention, and they are successful.''

A third user commented, ''Deepika be like: ye pehle kahi sunela lagta hai.''

Another one wrote, ''Tactics same use karta hai ye ladki patane ki.''

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como. In the episode, the duo for the first time unveiled their wedding video to the world. After watching the video, KWK's host Karan Johar turned emotional and even hugged the duo.

