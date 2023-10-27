Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in white at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in halterneck Tony Ward Couture gown

Priyanka Chopra surprised fans when she arrived in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The actress was spotted as walked out of the airport. Her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were not seen. Priyanka landed in Mumbai today and was dressed in a black crop top and grey joggers. She styled her airport look with chains which featured her daughter's name in it.

Priyanka Chopra looked every bit elegant in an embellished sleeveless white halterneck Tony Ward Couture gown. She was styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray and her hair was styled by Priyanka Borkar. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer and she accessorised her look with Bvlgari jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes. The actress took to social media to post the pictures and wrote in the caption, "Opening night Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival". As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans thronged the comment section to shower wishes and compliments to the global icon. One user wrote, "I can't take my eyes off to this picture". Another user wrote, "Classy and bold". "Always the stunner- Mumbai is shining", wrote the third user.

The Jio MAMI Film Festival returns with a list of some of the top films from around the world over 10 days. The festival will be held at the Jio World Centre, a convention theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The festival begins on October 27 and will go on till November 5. The film festival is basically focused on bringing out great talent and promises to put the spotlight on contemporary films from South Asia. Among other celebs in attendance were actors Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone and Tara Sutaria among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in an upcoming action comedy film directed by IIya Naishuller. The film will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Richard Coyle among others.

