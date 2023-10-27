Will Dunki complete three hits in a row for SRK? Boman Irani REVEALS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Jawan. This year Shah Rukh Khan has brought back-to-back hits in one year. After earning Rs 1000 crore from Pathan at the beginning of the year, Jawan is still dominating the theatres. Looks like Shah Rukh Khan will end the year on a good note with Dunki. Boman Irani recently gave his review of the film.

Boman Irani reveals about Dunki

Boman Irani revealed that he has seen the film and believes that it will be the third consecutive success i.e. hat-trick for Shah Rukh Khan after the success of Pathaan and Jawaan. Boman Irani recently inaugurated the new CINTAA complex in Mumbai. At this event, he talked about his upcoming film Dunki. Discussing the film, he said that he has seen the early draft of the film and it is very well made. Seeing this video, people's excitement and curiosity about the film have peaked to another level.

Boman Irani's expectations about Dunki

He was quoted saying, "Dunki has turned out well...It is a very unusual subject and it's as or even entertaining as a Rajkumar Hirani film is...you will enjoy it...It will make you think about something, and make you understand life and concepts.

About Dunki

Dunki is the first collaboration between filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The film tells the story of people going abroad illegally and how they face the situation. Dunki is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra and Vicky Kaushal in cameo roles. Dunki is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 22 this year.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to star in a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi, confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3

Also read: Anees Bazmee pulls out of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Section 108? | Here's what we know so far

Latest Entertainment News