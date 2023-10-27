Anees Bazmee pulls out of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Section 108? | Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anees Bazmee's latest directorial project was Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is a popular name in Hindi cinema, was a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra's upcoming thriller flick Section 108, has reportedly pulled out of the project. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Anees was to play a presenter in Section 108. The report also claimed that the reason behind his exit is not known. ''He discussed his unwillingness with the producers and parted ways amicably,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting industry sources.

Section 108 went on floors on the 13th of this month and the first schedule of the film is already complete. The makers of the film is targetting a theatrical release in February next year.

About the film

Section 108 reportedly revolves around a case of a missing billionaire, who is going to be declared dead soon. In the film, Nawazuddin will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Regina will play an insurance investigating officer.

If the above report turns out to be false, then it will be Anees Bazmee's return to the thriller genre after a long gap of 21 years. His last psychological thriller was Deewangee, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles.

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin shared a short video on his Instagram account announcing the start of the shooting of the film.

In his post, he wrote, ''And the story begins,'' and tagged female lead Regina, director Rasikh Khan, producer Ankit Kumar Pandey, co-actors Aasif Khan and Saanand Verma. He even tagged Anees Bazmee in his post.

Also Read: 'She has some angst against me' - When Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Deepika Padukone's 'condoms' remark at him

Anees Bazmee's career at a glance

The 60-year-old filmmaker made his directorial debut in 1995 with Ajay Devgn-starrer Hulchul. Over the years, he has worked with several top Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kartik Aaryan. Some of his popular Bollywood directorials include No Entry, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, Ready, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

His upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Welcome To The Jungle and No Entry Mein Entry.

Latest Entertainment News