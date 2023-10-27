'She has some angst against me': When Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Deepika Padukone's 'condoms' remark at him

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/IMDB Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came together in Koffee With Karan 8

Ever since Koffee With Karan has returned with its 8th edition, the show has become the talk of the town on social media. Not only the current season but several controversial clips of its previous seasons are also doing rounds on the internet. One such video is of Deepika Padukone's first stint on the show, wherein she came on Koffee With Karan with Sonam Kapoor in the third season. On the episode, Deepika took a dig on her ex-beau Ranbir and said that he should endorse a condom brand.

Now, another video of Ranbir from 2012 show, India's Most Desirable, which was hosted by Simi Garewal is trending high on the internet where Saawariya actor was seen reacted on Deepika's remark.

In the short viral clip on Reddit, Ranbir said, ''You know, I was there on the day that they were shooting the episode. I was in my trailer. After they finished the episode, both of them came to my trailer and were very sweet to me and talked to me. I wasn’t aware of what was happening back there.''

Talking about the reaction he got after the episode was aired on television, he added ''I think after the episode was aired, there was a lot of hoopla around me about that episode. I didn’t take it that negatively. I wasn’t that hurt. I still respect Deepika a lot. I had a beautiful relationship with her. She has some angst against me, I think it would be more graceful of her if she would pick up the phone and speak to me rather than speak on a public platform.''

Watch the full episode of Ranbir Kapoor on India's Most Desirable.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's co-star in towel scene in Tiger 3 Michelle Lee REVEALS challenges while shooting fight sequence

Speaking on what Deepika and Sonam said about him on Koffee With Karan, Ranbir said, ''She didn’t do that, but I still respect her. I still wish her all the best in life. Sonam, I had no idea why she said the things that she did. It’s fine, if people want to make fun of me, if people want to ridicule me in some way or the other, it’s their life.''

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in important roles. The release of Animal was postponed recently and it will now hit the big screens in December this year.

Latest Entertainment News