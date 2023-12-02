Video of Batman Begins actor Morgan Freeman's frail appearance leaves fans worried | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman, a legendary actor and producer known for his deep voice and exceptional performances, has caused concern among fans due to his advancing age and declining health. Recently, a video of him in a concerning condition is now going viral on social media. In the clip, it was the actor; actions raised concern. At a slow pace, the 86-year-old actor is seen moving towards the car and holding on to a support bar to help him climb into the seat. Fans thronged the comment section in the post to shower blessings on him.

One user wrote, "An icon, with an iconic voice that most people instantly recognise". Another user wrote, "He is getting old. Morgan is one of my all-time favourite actors. He is the epitome of authority figures. You want to do as he says and like doing it. "He's getting up there...Will always be a legend of the game though", wrote the third user.

Morgan Freeman is known for his deep voice and roles in a wide variety of film genres. Throughout a career spanning five decades, he has received numerous accolades including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award. Freeman has also been awarded the Kennedy Center Honor in 2008, an AFI Life Achievement Award in 2011 and many more.

His notable works include Street Smart, Unforgiven, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Bruce Almighty, Million Dollar Baby, Batman Begins, Gone Baby Gone, Wanted, The Dark Knight, Invictus, RED, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Lucy among others.

