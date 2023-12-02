Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer has earned THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur has been making a lot of noise among the audience. The biographical war drama is expected to set the box office on fire, can't underestimate the potential, which can emerge as a dark horse at the ticket windows. According to a report in Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur on day one earned Rs 5.50 crore. The film had an overall 29.18 % Hindi Occupancy on Friday, December 1.

Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has created history as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day, according to Sacnilk Entertainment. With this feat, Animal has become Ranbir's biggest opener ever. Bollywood is witnessing a blockbuster clash when Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal face off each other at the box office. Moviegoers are in a big dilemma over which film to watch.

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, has helmed Animal. The film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

