Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj are 'inseparable' in Hombale Films' upcoming actioner

Prabhas, Prithviraj, and Shruthi Haasan's upcoming film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited pan-India flicks of the year. The makers of the film, Hombale Films, has finally unveiled the first trailer of the actioner.

The trailer of Salaar offers a thrilling glimpse into the intense narrative and mind-blowing visuals. It also features an extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action.

Watch the trailer:

Salaar was postponed earlier

Salaar, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 28, got postponed. The makers said that they would announce the new release date soon, but since November-December was completely full, there was talk of releasing Salaar on December 22. Shah Rukh's Dunki had booked the date of December 22, one and a half to two years in advance. It was said that Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur has talked to an astrologer and on his advice, he is going to release his picture on December 22.

Clash with SRK's Dunki

The final and big clash of the year 2023 is planned for December 22 when two big films, Salaar and Dunki, would be released in theatres simultaneosly. It would also surely benefit India's box office, as the two megastars, Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan, will have a clash. Seems like the conflict is still on, as the release date of either film has not been changed yet.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu will be seen along with Prabhas in the film.

Salaar will be released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

