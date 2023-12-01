Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer creates HISTORY, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Animal is released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor-starrer Animal is set to become one of the biggest Hindi flicks of all-time. Amid much hype, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was finally released in cinemas on Friday, December 1. The advance ticket sales figures already clearly showcased the response and craze around the film, which can ultimately be seen in its box office collections. As per Sacnilk Entertainment, the film has created history as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day. With this feat, Animal has become Ranbir's biggest opener ever. The above mentioned figures include numbers from the night shows advance ticket sales across all languages.

Earlier, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also predicted Animal to be Ranbir's biggest opener of his career. In his post, Taran wrote about how Animal is not only performing excellently in urban areas and national chains but also in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 centres. 'starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across. Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER,'' he wrote.

About the film

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made. The film traces the life of Vijay who has a complex relationship with his father Balbir Singh and will go to any extent to make him happy. Animal is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor, which was a commercial success at the box office.

