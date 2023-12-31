Tom Wilkinson, best known for Rush Hour and Priest, dies at 75

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tom Wilkinson

Hollywood veteran actor Tom Wilkins who has worked in many well-renowned films like Shakespeare in Love has died at the age of 75. According to reports, he died suddenly at home with his wife and family. His death was confirmed in a statement shared by his agent on behalf of his family. As soon as the news spread, fans took to social media and grieved for the actor.

One user wrote, "Never gave less than his best, a joy to watch and listen. May he rest in peace". Another user wrote, "He was so versatile too. Nothing was out of reach".Robert Carlyle who had worked with the British actor Wilkinson in The Full Monty took to social media to express his condolence and paid tribute to him. Along with sharing a picture of him, the caption read, "So sad to hear of the passing of Tom. A wonderful man, he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him. A brilliant actor, truly one of the greats of not only his but of any generation...RIP Tom Wilkinson.

Actor and writer Phil Davis too paid tribute and wrote on social media, "RIP Tom Wilkinson, a wonderful actor, powerful and delicate and hugely intelligent. One of the very best. I was a huge fan."

For the unversed, Tom Wilkinson was best known for his role on stage and he has received several accolades. The actor has also received BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Full Monty as well as two Academy Award nominations, one for the Best Actor for In the Bedroom and Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clayton and many more. Tom Wilkinson has been trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before making his debut in Hamlet.

