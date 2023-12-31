'I drew inspiration from..': Prashanth Neel REVEALS Salaar character was inspired by THIS megastar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/INSTAGRAM Salaar was released in cinemas on December 22.

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas in the titular role, is one of the biggest hits of the actor's career and of Indian cinema in 2023. Prabhas has been garnering all the love and applause for his performance in the actioner. The director of the film, Prashanth Neel, in a recent talk with a media portal, revealed the real inspiration behind his lead character, who is quite similar to an angry young man.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened about drawing inspiration from Big B for Salaar. ''Yes, I drew inspiration from that era for sure, but I also tend to write in a way where my hero has to be my biggest villain. I always make that a rule and then start writing. So probably that is how it reflects. At the time being, both the movies (KGF and Salaar), both the characters they have similarities that they turn out to be the biggest villains. They have to look like it at least,'' he said.

Also Read: After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani to reunite again? Here's what we know so far

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

The craze around the film was so high among Prabhas' fans that the Telangana government allowed the early screenings of the film, by approving movie shows as early as 1 am. Not only this, the state government has also allowed the film's makers to hike the ticket fees as well.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Latest Entertainment News