After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani to reunite again? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani first collaborated for 2018 release Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani collaborated for the first time for Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju in 2018. The film went on to become Ranbir's biggest blockbuster ever at that time and shattered many box office records. In 2023, the filmmaker joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Dunki, which is currently running successfully in cinemas. In a recent conversation with India Today, Hirani talked about the possibilty of a reunion with Ranbir for another project.

“Ranbir is an absolute sweetheart. We had a great time making ‘Sanju’. I would definitely love to do another film with him. There a few scripts with me and we are in touch. So let’s see where this goes. Sometimes, it happens that you start writing a particular script and it doesn’t go anywhere and then you start another one and it becomes something. So yes, I love Ranbir,'' Hirani told India Today.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani's latest offering Dunki is performing well at the box office despite facing competition from Prabhas' Salaar Part One: Ceasefire. In just 8 days of its theatrical release, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer flick has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and will easily be crossing the Rs 400 crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says 'kal se ye manch..' | WATCH

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream to settle down abroad.

For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration

Latest Entertainment News