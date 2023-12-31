Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif's hand tight as they depart for New Year vacay | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of New Year's eve.

2023 is on the verge of concluding and the world is all set to welcome New Year 2024. People across the world travel ahead on this occasion to celebrate with their family and loved ones and Bollywood is no different. Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set for their New Year vacation as the couple was seen at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The duo was seen holding hands while entering the airport. The celebrity couple was papped while they were leaving an international vacation.

Paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video of the duo coming out of their car and walking towards the entrance gate of the airport.

Check out the video:

In the video, Vicky can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and matching denim. He completed his look by donning a grey-coloured blazer and sunglasses.

On the other hand, Katrina wore a white shirt and black pants. She completed her look by wearing a long black-coloured blazer and sunglasses.

Check out some of their pics:

Vicky, Katrina on work front

Vicky Kaushal had a great 2023 and his most recent release, Dunki, is doing good at the box office. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Before Dunki, he played Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw in Sam Bahadur and garnered applause for his outstanding performance.

He will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Triptii Dimri and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in February next year.

On the other hand, Katrina will next be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The film is releasing in cinemas on January 12, 2024, after being postponed several times.

