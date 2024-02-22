Tom Cruise broke up at the age of 61, was dating 25 years younger Elsina Khayrova?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tom Cruise broke up with Elsina Khayrova?

Top Gun 2 actor Tom Cruise is one of the veteran actors of Hollywood. Tom often remains a topic of discussion regarding his personal and professional life. Meanwhile, big news is coming out about his relationship now. It is being said that the relationship between the 61-year-old English film actor and his 36-year-old Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova has turned sour. Hence, the news of their breakup is making a lot of headlines at the moment.

Did Tom Cruise break up with Elsina Khayrova?

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was dating Elsina for some time. Khayrova is one of the rich and famous personalities of Russia and remains in the news for her relationship with Tom. Meanwhile, the news about the breakup of Elsina Khayrova and Tom has definitely shocked the fans.

According to the English website The US Sun, recently Tom Cruise and Elsina were seen in London during a gala dinner organised in support of the Air Ambulance charity. But the thing to note was that the couple reached the event separately. Not only this, both of them were not seen together after living in a block in London.

Tom and Elsina made it to the headlines 10 days ago

Page Six reportedly revealed that the Top Gun 2 actor met with Elsina's children earlier this week. Moreover, just 10 days ago, the couple's relationship was all over the headlines, after he met with her kids. For the unversed, Elsina has a son and daughter from her former marriage. On the other hand, Tom Cruise has three children from his past marriages as well.

