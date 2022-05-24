The Gray Man trailer out! Prepare to be blown away by Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling's Netflix starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERUSSOBROTHERS Ryan Gosling stars in The Gray Man, a Netflix film

Netflix has released the most-awaited trailer of the upcoming action-packed film The Gray Man and it is safe to say that the first footage from the movie will not disappoint the fans. The movie pits Ryan Gosling's character against Chris Evans and the brawny showdown between Hollywood's biggest action stars has been set up just right in the first trailer of The Gray Man.

The movie is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around the freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. It follows Gentry (Gosling) as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

The movie's trailer is filled with intense dialogue play and high octane action sequences. Hansen minces no words in making sure that everyone in support of Gentry will fall down at his feet. Ana de Armas is also seen packing some punches and it will be great to see her get in on the thrill ride with Evans and Gosling. Her action sequences in the James Bond film No Time To Die were loved by the fans and the new movie will be something to look forward to.

For the fans in India, Dhanush is also seen in The Gray man trailer. His character is seen in combat with the others but is not sure what role he plays in the movie. In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on The Gray Man and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience".

The film is set for a limited release on July 15, followed by its premiere on Netflix on July 22. It also stars Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Wagner Moura. It is directed by The Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.