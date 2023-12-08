Selena Gomez confirms dating producer Benny Blanco | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has confirmed dating producer Benny Blanco. Instagram account popfactions shared that Selena Gomez had confirmed that she is in a relationship with the producer. A couple of hours later Gomez shared a photo of herself with a man that appears to be Blanco to her Instagram stories. The Instagram page shared screenshots of other comments Gomez wrote about Blanco. She appeared to write to one fan, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” In another comment, she shared: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The move comes after Gomez commented a winky face emoji on an Instagram from a Selena Gomez fan account wondering about how things went with her crush. For the unversed, Benny Blanco professionally known as Benny Blanco is an American record producer. He is the recipient of the 2013 Hal David Straight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also won the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award for five non-consecutive times and won the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award.

In the years since, Blanco has amassed 39 total number one songs and is recognised for his achievements with artists including BTS, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Lana Del Rey, Miguel, Halsey and Camila Cabello. Gomez and Blanco release their collaboration, “I Can’t Get Enough,” with J Balvin and Tainy. Blanco wears a teddy bear costume in the music video and dances with Gomez.

Selena Gomez's forthcoming full-length album as a solo artist will likely feature her most recent single, titled "Single Soon." The song, released in August, took her in a more electronic dance direction than much of her recent output. The tune peaked at No. 19 on the Hot 100, marking another significant hit for the artist.

