Fighter teaser OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone embark on a 'fierce' mission to save India

The much-awaited teaser for Fighter has finally been unveiled, offering a tantalizing glimpse into this upcoming cinematic extravaganza. Introducing the character of Patty, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, the teaser takes flight with the mesmerizing sight of Deepika Padukone gracefully piloting a fighter jet. Accompanied by a powerful caption that asserts, "To beat us? You must be joking," the teaser sets the stage for an exhilarating narrative. The trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor unite with a common purpose – to embark on a daring mission to defend the honor of their homeland, India, against formidable foes. The teaser unfolds with high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

As soon as the Fighter teaser was dropped, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Deepika back to rule Bollywood button". Another user wrote, "On behalf of all Hirthik Roshan fans in then world we wish this flim success". "Pure goosebumps", wrote the third user. Celebrities including Rakesh Roshan, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia and Ayushmann Khurrana too appreciated the teaser.

New posters of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor were unveiled which introduced their characters. In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's first look as Minal Rathore was unveiled by the film's makers. ''Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons,'' Deepika wrote in the caption.

Anil Kapoor jotted down the caption, ''Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Call Sign: Rocky, Designation: Commanding Officer, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever.''

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

