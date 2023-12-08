Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deadpool 3 picture leaked

Ryan Reynolds had earlier requested his fans to stop sharing leaks or spoilers of the third installment of Deadpool, which is currently in the filming stage. His request came up after a significant spoiler was shared. But in the recent turn of events, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to share fake set photos on social media that show Deadpool palling around with Mickey Mouse Predator and Urkel. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Deadpool began with a leak.

So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop".

Though, Reynolds does acknowledge that leaks have played a part in the character's filmic legacy. The first Deadpool was greenlit after test footage leaked and rallied Marvel fans around allowing Reynolds to take the reins of the character that was bafflingly muzzled in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.The new film reunites Reynolds' Deadpool with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The film is being directed by Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. It's expected to be the first film that brings Deadpool firmly into the MCU following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Deadpool 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 26, 2024.

Also Read: 'I can't see this': Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur reacts to his climax scene in Animal

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns only THIS much | Deets Inside

Latest Hollywood News