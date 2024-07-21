Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Anna Faris

Hollywood star Anna Faris says she is willing to return to the "Scary Movie" franchise but has listed two conditions. In the parody horror franchise, Faris played the role of Cindy Campbell in four films -- "Scary Movie" (2000), "Scary Movie 2" (2001), "Scary Movie 3" (2003) and "Scary Movie 4" (2006).

In an interview with American magazine People, Faris was asked what it would take for her to make a comeback to the film series. "Well, money," the actor replied, listing out her first condition. She would also want to reunite with co-star Regina Hall, who played Brenda in the franchise. Both actors had chosen not to feature in the franchise's fifth part, which was released in 2013.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina," the 47-year-old actor said. Looking back, Faris said being a part of the "Scary Movie" franchise played an important role in her career.

“If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head, how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera," she said.

Besides her stint in the "Scary Movie" franchise, Faris has also appeared in movies such as "The Hot Chick", "Lost in Translation", "Brokeback Mountain", "Just Friends", "My Super Ex-Girlfriend", "What's Your Number?", "The Dictator" as well as voice-over roles in "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" and "Alvin and the Chipmunks". The actor currently stars in the action comedy movie "My Spy The Eternal City", also featuring Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista. The movie, directed by Peter Segal, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read: 'I am still called a cheater...' Ranbir Kapoor opens up about dating Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

Also Read: Thalapathy 69: Kamal Haasan to have a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Here's what we know