'Deadpool and Wolverine' advance booking in India crosses 5 crore, know expected collection

Deadpool and Wolverine will release on July 26

Pre-booking of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' has started in India. According to Sacnilk, more than one lakh tickets have been sold even before the release of this film. If we look at the earnings from the sale of these tickets, the film has done a business of five crore rupees so far. It is estimated about 'Deadpool and Wolverine' that this film can collect more than Rs 30 crore on the first day at the Indian box office. There are still four days left for the release of the film and looking at the enthusiasm of the audience, it seems that as the release date approaches, the pre-booking will increase.

Talking about the performance of Hollywood films at the Indian box office, so far only five films have been able to touch the figure of more than Rs 30 crore on the first day. Among these, 'Avengers: Endgame' earned Rs 65 crore and this film occupies the first position.

About the film

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be seen playing the lead roles in this Marvel Studios film. The audience will get a chance to see Ryan Reynolds once again in the role of Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman in the role of Logan. Apart from these, Paul Wernick, Jeb Wells and Rhett Reese will also be seen playing important roles. The film will be released on July 26, 2024.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' is competition to Indian films

The Indian box office is filled with several releases at the moment. Where films like Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 and Bad Newz are earning well in India and overseas. Akshay Kumar's Sarfira is struggling to recover even half the budget. At the same time, the release of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' will not only impact the collection of these films but can even rule out Sarfira from the theatres. Moreover, the films releasing the next week to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' are Ulajh, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and the Sabarmati Report. All these films will also be impacted by the Hollywood release.

