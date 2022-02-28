Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' makes history for 'Outstanding Performance'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@POPBASE 'Squid Game' makes history in SAG Awards 2022

Popular Korean survival television show "Squid Game" won Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. They are also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-Yeon, reports eonline.com. "Squid Game" has already made history as the first Korean TV show and first foreign language series to be nominated for a SAG award.

In a statement, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theatres to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set."

"I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near 300 background talent," he continued.

"Squid Game would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit."

The cast, which includes Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae and others, has since made the rounds on the award show circuit.

At the Golden Globes, O Yeong-su made history as the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, earning an award for Best Supporting Actor in the Television category.