Robert De Niro's big revelation: Meet his 7th child at 79!

Robert De Niro, a renowned Hollywood actor, is widely celebrated for his enduring popularity. Notably, his appearance defies the passage of time, serving as a testament to his timeless appeal. Remarkably, at the age of 79, De Niro has once again garnered attention by becoming a father for the seventh time. This unexpected news coincides with his current endeavor of promoting his upcoming film, "About My Father." In a recent interview, the actor not only expressed his views on parenthood but also astounded the public by confessing that he recently welcomed a new addition to his family.

Speaking to ET Canada, the actor talked about parenting and said, "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, sometimes you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t."

When the interviewer said, "I know you have six kids," The Hollywood actor corrected her, saying, "Seven, actually." "I just had a baby." Later, De Niro's representative confirmed the announcement of his seventh kid. The mother's identity is still unclear.

He further went on to say, "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is."

De Niro's personal life:

For the unversed, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, he shares two children, namely Drena (51) and Raphael (46). With his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, he has two children named Elliot (25) and Helen (11). Additionally, De Niro is the proud father of twin sons, Aaron and Julian (27), from a previous relationship with Toukie Smith.

