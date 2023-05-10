Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her perfect morning with daughter Malti Marie | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an inspiration for all the new mothers. The boss lady knows how to manage her professional and personal fronts with equal ease and utmost sincerity. While she's been on a promotional spree for Citadel and Love Again, she is making sure to spend enough time with daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Recently, PeeCee took to Instagram to post a cute photo of Malti as she gave a glimpse of her perfect morning with a picturesque view.

She captioned the photo, "Perfect mornings." The frame shows Malti from the back side. The little girl has worn a floral printed dress. She has also worn small earrings.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

A few days back, the Desi girl posted a clip of her baby girl giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York City. She specifically wrote, 'sound on' and one would hear Malti cheering with joy! Prior to this video, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter. In one of the images, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the days when Malti was kept in NICU before Priyanka and Nick Jonas could take her home. She said, "This is another really amazing example of strength that my husband has. I kind of..like shut down, I didn’t know how to react. I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ ALSO READ: Love Again premiere: Priyanka Chopra gets kiss from co-star Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas attends | Videos

"And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever. I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test, I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her."

She added, "You know your child is alive, because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on."

Priyanka Chopra further revealed, "I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do."

Latest Entertainment News