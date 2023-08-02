Pop stars Madonna and Beyonce pose together backstage at Renaissance tour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madonna and Beyonce pose together backstage

What happens when two pop queens pose together?

Madonna posed for a photo with Beyonce during the pop star’s Renaissance tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and even took to Instagram stories to share the happy and adorable moment. In the backstage photo, Beyonce stood center as she wore what looked like a silk black robe. At her right shoulder Madonna, who rocked fishnets and combat boots with colourful shorts, and top set, and a black corset. Madge’s 17-year-old daughter Mercy beamed with pride as she wore a blue and white jacket with white pants.

Twins Stella and Estere, also appeared to be thrilled to spend time with the singer. In the very front and center of the shot, Beyonce’s own twin Rumi too joined the troupe. She wore a silver tank top with denim shorts and high-ups.

This is after recently Madonna suffered a health scare that landed her in the ICU. Madonna was rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour when she was derailed by what was described as a serious bacterial infection.

The Queen of Pop, 64, paid tribute to her loved ones with a reflective Instagram post on Sunday, one month after her health scare. “Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna began her caption.

“As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote. “But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

