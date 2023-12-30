Pete Davidson spotted with rumoured girlfriend Madelyn Cline in New York City: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline

Comedian Pete Davidson was reportedly spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Madelyn Cline. The couple were seen having fun at New York City's Bobo Cafe looking at the menu. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the public appearance comes after Davidson cancelled his several gigs scheduled from December 22 to January 5. This is after he had faced several challenges, i.e. checking into rehab for borderline personality disorder and PTSD in June.

The comedian's personal life has been in the constant spotlight after his recent breakup with Chase Sui Wonders in August this year and the next month he began a relationship with Madelyn Cline this September.

For the unversed, Pete Davidson is an American comedian, actor and writer. He began his career in standup in 2013 before being hired as a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

He has been featured in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, Guy Code and Wild Out. He has also released his comedy specials Pete Davidson: SMD and Pete Davidson released from New York. He has also starred and executive produced a few projects as well including Big Time Adolescence and co-wrote and starred in semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island and the Peacock Bodies and Meet Cute.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar to return with Dulhania 3 in 2024 but with a TWIST | Know full story

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says 'kal se ye manch..' | WATCH

Latest Hollywood News