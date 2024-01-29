Paul Anderson, best known for Peaky Blinders, The Revenant fined for possession of drugs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Paul Anderson

Actor Paul Anderson, who is best known for playing the role of Arthur Shelby Jr in popular show Peaky Blinders has reportedly been fined for the possession of drugs. According to the report, Paul was found with drugs and other substances on Boxing Day.

Paul Anderson appeared before the court and was accused of possessing class A crack cocaine class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances. He pleaded guilty to all four charges and was fined a total of £1,345.

For the unversed, Paul Anderson is an actor who works both for television shows and films. He made his debut in Burke's directorial 2014 film 71. He first acquired his leading role in the film in 2009 in British film The Firm.

He has worked in films including A Lonely Place to Die, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Piggy, The Sweeney, Still Life, Legend, In the Heart of the Sea, The Revenant, 24 Hours to Live, Hostiles, Robin Hood and Nightmare Alley among others.

Not only in films, he has extensively worked in televison shows including Doctor Who, Silent Witnesses, Midsomer Murders, The Promise, Lewis, Top Boy and The Great Train Robbery among others.

