Oscars 2024: 15 records that could be broken at 96th Academy Awards, know here

Hollywood's biggest and most prestigious awards show, Oscars will return on March 10, 2024. The 96th Academy Awards will be held in 2024, honouring the finest of international cinema in over 20 categories. The nominations for the Oscar Awards 2024 were announced on January 23rd. Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro clearly dominated the 96th Academy Awards nominations. According to USBets.com, these 15 records could be broken at the upcoming ceremony.

To highlight a few, John Williams could become the oldest Oscar winner ever, Lily Gladstone could become the first Indigenous woman to win for an acting performance and the first Native American Oscar winner ever, Cillian Murphy could become the first Irish-born actor to win Best Actor while Justine Triet could become the first French woman to win in the Original screenplay and Director categories. Have a look at these records here:

“Oppenheimer” (13 nominations) could break the record for the most Oscar wins in one night while “Poor Things” (11 nominations) has a chance of equaling the record, which is currently jointly held by “Ben-Hur”, “Titanic” and “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” with 11 Oscar wins each Lily Gladstone could become the first Indigenous woman to win the Oscar for an acting performance and also the first Native American winner of a competitive Oscar ever regardless of category if she wins Best Actress for “Killers Of The Flower Moon” (*the second feat could also be achieved by the songwriter Scott George, member of the Osage Nation, who is nominated for Best Original Song “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers Of The Flower Moon”) Robert DeNiro (“Killers Of The Flower Moon”, Supporting Actor nominee) and Jodie Foster (“Nyad”, Supporting actress nominee) could join an elite group of 7 other actors with 3+ Oscar wins (Katharine Hepburn is the only one with 4 acting Oscars) Cillian Murphy could become the first Irish-born individual to win in the Best Actor category if he wins for “Oppenheimer” (*Daniel Day-Lewis is a three-time Best Actor winner and he has dual British-Irish citizenship, but he was born in London, while Murphy was born in Cork, Ireland) Emma Stone could join 26 other actresses who have won 2 or more acting Oscars for leading performances - Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2019 for “La La Land” and she is nominated in the same category this year for “Poor Things” (in total, 26 actors have won 2 or more Oscars for leading performances - 16 women and 10 men; when also counting supporting performances, 44 actors have won 2 or more acting Oscars - 23 women and 21 men, which would make Stone the 45th double Oscar winner) Emma Stone (“Poor Things”, Best Actress & Best Picture nominee) could become only the second actress to ever win for both acting and producing in one night - Frances McDormand became the first one to do so when she won both Best Actress and Best Picture for “Nomadland” in 2021 Justine Triet could become the first French woman to win in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director categories if she wins for “Anatomy of a Fall”; Triet’s win in the Best Director category would also extend the record of the 2020s as the decade with the most women winning Best Director (2 women have won this decade thus far: Chloé Zhao and Jane Campion, so Triet could be a third female winner this decade and fourth female winner overall, including 2009’s winner Kathryn Bigelow) Martin Scorsese could become the oldest winner of the Best Director category if he wins for “Killers Of The Flower Moon” - Scorsese will be 81 at the time of this year’s ceremony and the current holder of the record is Clint Eastwood who was 74 when he won Best Director for “Million Dollar Baby” John Williams could become the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar ever if he wins the Best Score Oscar for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” - the record is currently held by James Ivory who won Best Adapted Screenplay for “Call Me By Your Name” at the age of 89 - Williams is going to be 92 at the time of the 2024 Oscars ceremony Thelma Schoonmaker could break out of a 4-way tie and become the sole holder of the record for the most Oscar wins in the Best Editing category if she wins her 4th trophy for “Killers Of The Flower Moon” “The Zone of Interest” could become the first UK movie to win the Best International Feature Film Oscar (since the main dialogue of the movie is not English, it allows for the United Kingdom to submit it for the Best International Feature Film category - their previous nominations in the category were for films with Welsh dialogue) Italy could extend its record for the most wins in the Best International Feature Film category if they win for “Io Capitano” - thus far, they have won 14 times, this would be their 15th time winning Pixar could extend its record as the studio with the most Oscar wins in the Best Animated Feature category - they have won 11 times out of 18 nominations and a win for “Elemental” would make it their 12th win in this category “The Boy and The Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki, Japan) could become only the second non-English movie to win in the Best Animated Feature category (with Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” being the first and last non-English speaking winner in 2001) while “Robot Dreams” could become the first movie in the Best Animated Feature category to win with no dialogue Mark Johnson (“The Holdovers”) or Steven Spielberg (”Maestro”) have a chance to join an elite group of 9 other individuals who have won the Best Picture Oscar 2 or more times - Johnson won his first Oscar in 1988 for “Rain Man” and Spielberg won in 1993 for “Schindler’s List”

